Thanks to research by the University of Ottawa, Sodexo has developed a guide for operators to reactivate guests’ perceptive abilities and improve their relationship with food, also involving starred chef Pietro Leemann whom we met in his restaurant Joia of Milan, where in the presentation conference he told us that eating immersed in the sounds of nature, in a suffused environment, which removed the glare, in front of a dish with inviting colors and scents, well presented according to a menu that hooks memories on a tidy table can have a surprising impact on containing the phenomenon of malnutrition in the elderly.

Sodexo also asked chef Pietro Leemann to create multi-sensory recipes that inspire the menus in the nursing homes.

“Although we know that the senses change with age, less is known about how to modify environments to ensure comfort for people with impaired senses”, says Franco Bruschi CEO Schools and Health & Care of Sodexo. “This is why we have devised a new project in which we have integrated the best practices and evidence that emerged from the study commissioned from the University of Ottawa to try to mitigate the effect that sensory impairment can have on guests”.

Iacopo Bertini Vice President of the Nutritionist Association (AiNut) otherwise defined as senile anorexia, it is a very common clinical condition that affects about 15-30% of elderly people living in the communities, with even higher percentages if we consider hospitals and rest. It is linked to various clinical conditions and the main geriatric syndromes. Changes in sensory perceptions, related to age, are one of the factors that probably contribute the most to the phenomenon of malnutrition.

Reportage made by Nick Zonna

