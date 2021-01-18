E.Around 80,000 times a year the diagnosis of “appendicitis” is made in Germany – an inflammation in the appendix of the appendix. The lifelong risk for this condition is seven to eight percent. So one can confidently describe the appendix as a problem organ.

Thomas Wilhelm, chief physician of general and visceral surgery at the St. Vinzenz Hospital in Cologne, explains in an interview how one recognizes the disease, what role nutrition plays and why one should be careful when choosing a doctor.

WORLD: Most of the time you hear about appendicitis when it affects a child. Is it typical of childhood?

Thomas Wilhelm: No. In principle, it can affect any age. Although it occurs more frequently in younger people up to the age of 30, it is also more common in older people.

WORLD: How are the symptoms of appendicitis?