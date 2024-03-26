Irony on Instagram

Lando Norris in Australia he achieved the 14th podium of his career, a result that makes him the record holder of podiums in F1 without victories (he definitively surpassed Nick Heidfeld who had stopped at 13). It is no mystery that the first career victory in the Circus is the great goal of the McLaren driver, who for now has only come close to success in Sochi in 2021, compromising a great chance in Qatar a year ago by making mistakes twice in Qualifying in Q3.

Carlos Sainz, his former teammate at the time of McLaren, has unblocked himself by joining Ferrari and has already achieved three victories in F1, the last one last Sunday in Australia a few days after the operation to resolve an appendicitis which prevented the Spaniard to race in Saudi Arabia. On Instagram Norris quipped saying that he must also have surgery because then we can win.

Jokes aside, Norris pointed out at the press conference the value of the driver at the center of the driver market given that he does not yet have a seat for 2024: “Anyone who underestimates Sainz is crazy. Those who know him know what he is capable of doing, know his level of concentration, his approach and his dedication to wanting to be one of the best, exactly as he has demonstrated today and in the last two weeks. I'm sure there are many drivers who probably wouldn't have put in that much effort and put in that much time and effort into trying to recover and get back in the car right after surgery. And I believe this is just one example that demonstrates Carlos' professionalism and determination.”