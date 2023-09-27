A peruvian novel was considered in the ranking of the 10 most remembered productions (between soap operas and series) in South America, which was prepared by BonusFinder, a global aggregator of offers and bonuses from online casinos and betting houses. This company conducted a survey among citizens of several cities in the region in order to find out which novel or series they remember the most; Peruvian fiction is one of the most recognized, so much so that it occupied the 5th place of the list.

But what is this novel? In the following note we will tell you all the details of the Top 10 and what other productions make it up.

What is the most remembered Peruvian novel in South America?

According to BonusFinderthe most remembered national soap opera in South America is ‘Poor devil’fiction created by Alberto Migré and which premiered on May 1, 2000 until January 2, 2001. This production, which was broadcast by America TVhad a cast made up of actors of the stature of Angie Cepeda, Salvador del Solar, Arnaldo André, Vanessa Saba, Teddy Guzmán, ‘Camucha’ Negrete, Ricardo Fernández, among others.

‘Pobre diabla’ was a combination of drama, romance and suspense that took over the 8 pm time slot and reigned on screens throughout the region. In addition, it was produced by José Enrique Crousillat and Malú Crousillat, a duo that was in charge of several of the best-known series of the time, such as ‘Nino, the simple things of life’ (1971), ‘Leonela, dying of love’ (1997), ‘Things of love’ (1998), ‘Miracles’ (2000), etc.

However, ‘Pobre diabla’ is not the only Peruvian fiction in the ranking, since ‘There is room at the bottom’ It is located in position 15, below successful Argentine novels such as ‘Grande Pa’ (1991) and ‘Muñeca brava’ (1998).

What other productions complete the ranking?

The country that dominates the Top 10 is Colombia, which has 4 productions among the most remembered on the continent, followed by Brazil with 2 and then Peru, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela, with 1 each. ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ (1999) occupies first place on the list, positioning itself as the most recognized novel by people from various South American countries, followed by ‘Avenida Brasil’ (2012) and ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ ( 2003).

Below we will show you the 20 most remembered novels and series from South America, according to BonusFinder:

‘I am Betty the Ugly’ (Colombia, 1999) ‘Avenida Brasil’ (Brazil, 2012) ‘Passion of Gavilanes’ (Colombia, 2003) ‘Machos’ (Chile, 2003) ‘Pobre Diabla’ (Peru, 2000) ‘Abigail’ (Venezuela, 1988) ‘Xica da Silva’ (Brazil, 1996) ‘Montecristo’ (Argentina, 2006) ‘Without tits there is no paradise’ (Colombia, 2006) ‘The Queen of Flow’ (Colombia, 2018) ‘Kassandra’ (Venezuela, 1992) ‘Doña Bella’ (Brazil, 1986) ‘Big Pa’ (Argentina, 1991) ‘Muñeca Brava’ (Argentina, 1998) ‘There is room at the bottom’ (Peru, 2009) ‘Romané’ (Chile, 2000) ‘Malparida’ (Argentina, 2010) ‘The pattern of evil’ (Colombia, 2012) ‘Pantanal’ (Brazil, 1990) ‘Loves that kill’ (Ecuador, 2005)

‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ is the most remembered novel on the entire continent, according to BonusFinder. Photo: RCN

What is ‘Poor Devil’ about?

“A humble girl named Fiorella meets a rich middle-aged man with a recently diagnosed serious terminal illness, Andrés Mejía Guzmán. He falls in love with Fiorella, asks her to marry him and decides to spend his last months with her. The happy couple goes on their honeymoon to Europe; After her stay, he decides to introduce her to her family as her wife; However, fate has other plans and he dies before entering the house, leaving the poor girl a widow,” the synopsis states.

“After his death, Andrés designates as the sole heirs of his fortune his wife and a son he had with a servant whom his mother expelled from the house when she discovered the relationship. Only one condition is established for them to inherit, that the heirs live together in the mansion for a continuous year. This condition is not as simple as it seems,” concludes the FilmAffinity review.