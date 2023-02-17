Giovanni Padovani appeared before the prosecutors and declared that he had not premeditated the crime: “I was seized by a blind fury”

Giovanni Padovanithe 27-year-old footballer who took the life of his ex Alessandra Matteuzzi, appeared before the public prosecutors of Bologna.

The man tried to explain his exasperation, reiterating that he had not premeditated the crime that day. He said he was struck by a fury that blinded him and that he had brought the hammer with him only to self-defense. He was afraid of Alessandra Matteuzzi’s brother-in-law, who according to him had already threatened him previously.

She was my drug, my obsession. I can’t believe I’ll never see her again. I was seized with a blind fury.

Even the lawyer, after questioning, released the defense statements, commenting that his client wanted to explain how a 27-year-old boy managed to make such a gesture towards a 56-year-old woman, with whom he was totally obsessed and in love. Below are the words of Giovanni Padovani’s lawyer:

With suffering and suffering, he reported circumstances and facts useful for explaining how a 27-year-old boy got to the point of exasperation, such as to make a gesture of such gravity towards a woman so much more mature than him. He explained to the prosecutors the altered condition due on the one hand to his psychic predisposition, on the other to the highly toxic and morbid relationship with the woman.

Defense for Giovanni Padovani

The intention of the legal defender of Giovanni Padovani is to request a psychiatric report with probative incident before the start of the process. While that of the Prosecutor’s Office is to request a immediate judgement. The decision will be up to the judge.

The crime of Alessandra Matteuzzi

Alessandra Matteuzzi had sued her ex for stalkingbut the investigation hadn’t started yet. A month later, his life was cut short forever under his house.

Giovanni Padovani called it so obsessiveas he did with his family members. He had hired a private detective, he was convinced that Alessandra was cheating on him. He showed up at her house, without warning and did them mischief like putting sugar in her car tank, cutting her legs and cutting off the electricity in her house, so as to force her to go downstairs to check the meters.

On the day of the crime, Alessandra was convinced that Giovanni was with his team and not in Bologna. She had come home, after being with her sister, to give da feed the dog. The two were still on the phone when the 56-year-old woman reached the house and said: saw her ex waiting for her.

Padovani attacked her, first with kicks and punches, then with a hammer and finally with a wrought iron bench that was under the building. Neighbors intervened and called the authorities. John is stayed to wait And he got himself arrested without any resistance.