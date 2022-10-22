Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel, Stephanie Munk

Iran’s supreme leader brutally suppresses protests following Mahsa Amini’s death. But there seems to be resistance within the management team. News ticker.

cracks within the Iranian leadership ? The first politicians oppose Khamenei.

Update from October 22, 3:28 p.m.: Iranian climber Elnas Rekabi has spoken out after days of uncertainty about her fate upon her return to Tehran. She thanked her fans via Instagram, especially those who welcomed her at the airport in Tehran after her return from the Asian Championships in South Korea. The 33-year-old ended her message with the words “I, people, Iran”, which was interpreted in social media on Saturday as support for the system-critical protests in Iran.

Rekabi competed in the final in Seoul without a headscarf – and then suddenly disappeared. After her return to Iran, there was speculation that it was done under duress and that she was under strict house arrest. With her performance, Rekabi became the heroine of the protests against the Islamic system and compulsory headscarves in Iran that have been going on for more than a month. After her return, the athlete apologized for the “unintentional headscarf error”. However, many observers suspected that she was forced to do so by the Ministry of Sport. At the obligatory meeting with Minister of Sport Hamid Sajadi, she again did not wear a traditional headscarf, just a sports cap.

Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) is said to have assured the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the world association IFSC at a meeting that Rekabi had “no consequences” to fear. Rekabi herself wants to continue her career in the national team. It is unclear whether the Iranian Ministry of Sports will allow this.

Three weeks after “Bloody Friday” renewed protests in the Iranian city of Sahedan

Update from October 22, 10:29 am: Three weeks after the violent crackdown on protests in the Iranian city of Sahedan in the south-east of the country, hundreds of people again demonstrated against the government in Tehran on Friday. Videos posted online showed protesters outside a police station chanting “Death to the dictator.” Another video shared by US-funded radio station Farda showed protesters shouting “death to Khamenei” and “unity, unity” after Friday prayers.

“Around 57 rioters” were arrested, the state news agency IRNA reported, citing the police chief of the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Ahmad Taheri. “At noon today, after Friday prayers at the Makki Mosque in Sahedan, around 100 to 150 thugs and rioters chanted slogans and threw stones at shops, cars and banks,” he said. The “instigators” have been identified and the police are investigating. The so-called “Bloody Friday” on September 30 in Sahedan was the most dead since the protests began in Iran. Human rights organizations assume up to 96 dead within a few hours.

Support for the protests in Iran: large demonstration with tens of thousands of participants on Saturday in Berlin

Numerous organizations want to support the protests in Iran that have been going on for weeks at a large-scale demonstration through the Berlin government district this Saturday. According to the police, 50,000 participants are registered at the Victory Column from 3 p.m. Journalist and Iran expert Natalie Amiri shared pictures of people on Twitter on Saturday who were on their way to the demonstration in Berlin from Stockholm, London, Brussels, Paris and Zurich.

Iran apparently uses combat drones in the Ukraine war

Update from October 20, 10:50 a.m.: Iran has called on its citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible. At the same time, Iran’s foreign ministry tightened its travel warning for the country because of the “military escalation”, as Iranian media reported unanimously on Friday.

According to the US government, Russia is also using combat drones from Iran in the Ukraine war – with the support of Iranian forces on the ground. Russia had repeatedly attacked Ukraine in the past few days with Iran’s single-use Shahed 136 combat drones. Tehran denies supplying the drones.

Iran demonstrations: 15-year-old schoolgirl dies after being beaten by security forces

Update from October 20, 8:20 p.m: A 15-year-old student in Iran has died after being beaten by security forces, according to an Iranian teachers’ union. Asra Panahi died on October 13 after “plainclothes officers” “attacked” a high school in the northwestern city of Ardabil, according to a statement from the Coordinating Council of Teachers’ Unions.

Ardabil is considered the center of the protests triggered by the death of the young Kurd Mahsa Amini in mid-September. According to the teachers’ union, the students in Ardabil had been taken to an “ideological event”. According to the union, some of them chanted “slogans against discrimination and inequality” and were “exposed to violence and insults by women in civilian clothes and women with veils”.

After returning to school, they were beaten again. Asra Panahi then died in the hospital, and another student was in a coma after the beating, the union said.

But there are other accounts of the cause of death: State television later aired an interview with the girl’s uncle, in which he said his niece died of heart failure. The website Didban Iran quoted Ardabil MP Kasem Mousavi in ​​a report as saying the 15-year-old had “committed suicide by swallowing pills”.

Cracks within the Iranian leadership? The first politicians oppose Khamenei.

Tehran – Iran is experiencing turbulent times: Since the 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini was apparently tortured to death by the Iranian moral police because she did not wear a headscarf, the protests against the regime have not stopped. But the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, does not want to make any concessions on the hijab requirement for Iranian women and is brutally suppressing the protests.

However, cracks within the Iranian leadership seem to be showing. This shot comes with an analysis of the Institute for the Study of Law (ISW) and the US think tank “Critical Threats Project”. The Iranian ex-commander Hossein Alaei has now expressed sympathy for some of the protesters’ demands and has suggested that the moral police be abolished, it is said. Some moderate and progressive Iranian politicians followed his example and in turn proposed reforms to accommodate the demonstrators.

Iran protests: supreme leader with tough position – resistance programmed within the regime?

However, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has so far shown no willingness to comply with calls for easing the hijab requirement. Instead, in his recent speeches, he took a very tough stance on the protesters. The analysts are certain that not all members of the regime would follow this line in the long term.

Ex-General Alaei, who is now calling for the abolition of the vice squad, attracted attention as early as 2012 through statements critical of the government, it is said. At that time he criticized Khamenei for his suppression of the green movement in Iran, but was then silenced by a home visit by the military.

Iran protests: regime relies on sophisticated surveillance techniques – role model: China

The analysis also states that Iran is now relying on the state-of-the-art techniques of the surveillance state. According to a report by Wall Street Journal The regime uses drones and surveillance cameras to monitor the current protests, as well as data from delivery services to identify and track protesters.

Iran is emulating China’s example here. The regime uses artificial intelligence, facial recognition and the national intranet to monitor dissidents and maintain control. (smu)