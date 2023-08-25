The network published footage with the sound of an explosion in the Tula region

A video appeared on the network in which a loud sound of an explosion is heard in the Tula region. Publishes it Telegram-Shot channel.

In the footage, filmed by a surveillance camera installed at the entrance, a prolonged booming sound of an explosion is heard. According to the authors of the channel, an air defense system (AD) has been activated in the Russian region.

On the night of Friday, August 25, Ukraine tried to attack civilian targets in Russia. The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the modified S-200 missile system in the Kaluga region by the air defense system. As the governor Vladislav Shapsha clarified, no one was hurt.

In addition, Kyiv attempted a drone attack on Crimea. On the peninsula, nine drones were destroyed by the air defense system, another 33 were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW).

It was also reported about the closure of airspace over the airports of Vnukovo and Domodedovo. There is no official information about the reasons for this yet.