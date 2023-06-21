A video of the liquidation of the military APU with a sniper shot in the head has been published

A Russian sniper from the “Brave” group eliminated a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with one shot to the head. Relevant footage published in Telegram-channel “Work, brothers!”.

The video shows how a Russian soldier, using a thermal imager at night, aims at a Ukrainian soldier hiding behind a tree, after which he hits him in the head with one accurate shot when he decides to reconnoiter the situation. It is noted that the fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was liquidated in the Krasnoliman direction.

Earlier, the Western edition of the Wall Street Journal predicted the transformation of the Ukrainian offensive into a long meat grinder. It was noted that for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) it will become long and ruinous. According to the authors of the article, the most difficult obstacle for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are Russian minefields, where several tanks and armored vehicles have been lost.