Looks|Removing cheek fat is not a sensible procedure, especially at a young age, says a plastic surgeon.

In social media and in recent years there has been a cosmetic surgery trend in Hollywood, where the face is wanted to be made sculpturally angular.

Buccal fat removal i.e., in the cheek fat removal procedure, fat is removed from below the cheekbones, as a result of which the cheekbones become more prominent.