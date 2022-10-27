Appearance | Only once in her life has Nelli Päiväläinen felt proud of her body – This is a psychological phenomenon where the “body of the past” evokes longing

Nelli Päiväläinen has struggled with her body image all her life, and only when she was pregnant has she felt proud of her body. Today, seeing pregnancy pictures brings sadness to the surface.

Looking at an old photo of yourself can trigger great sadness: why don’t I look the same as before? Nelli Päiväläinen suffers from body grief, which makes her avoid mirrors and yearn for the good feeling she has experienced in her body only once in her life.

His bag from the bottom Nelli Päiväläinen digs out his phone and pulls up a picture of himself from over three years ago.

In it, Päiväläinen is almost pregnant and standing in front of the mirror. In the picture, he makes a funny face in the mirror. The atmosphere is anything but real.