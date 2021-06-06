B.In his first major public appearance since leaving the White House in January, former American President Donald Trump attacked US infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, demanding reparations from China and denouncing the investigation of his finances as a witch hunt.

Speaking at the Republican Congress in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump joined a chorus of Republican politicians criticizing Fauci for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said Fauci was “not a great doctor, but a great self-promoter”. Fauci did almost everything wrong in the pandemic and is also wrong in his assessment of the origin of the virus. Fauci was skeptical about a theory that the coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The origin of the virus remains hotly debated and is being investigated by US intelligence agencies. Trump’s own handling of the pandemic, which has so far killed nearly 600,000 people in the United States, had contributed to his defeat in the presidential election in November 2020.

Trump: Don’t pay off debts

In his speech, Trump called on China to pay $ 10 trillion in reparations to the United States and the world for dealing with the coronavirus. Nor should the countries of the world repay their debts to China.

Trump also said the criminal investigation opened against him by the New York attorney general was the latest attempt by the US Democrats to bring him down. New York attorney general Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization misrepresented property values ​​to secure credit and gain economic and tax benefits.



Trump fans set the mood for the ex-president.

Trump announced he would help the Republicans in the 2022 congressional elections and again hinted at a possible candidacy for president in 2024. “America’s survival depends on our ability to vote Republicans at every level, starting with next year’s midterm elections,” Trump said.

Trump’s appearance had all the hallmarks of his typical campaign events, with lots of music and a welcome from North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, who introduced Trump as “our President.” He was playing on Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.