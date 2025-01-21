Go on live the appearance of Maria Blascodirector of the CNIO, before the media, with the last hour on her statements regarding the complaints about workplace harassment and their management of the institution today.

10:40 The director of the CNIO denounces a “discredit campaign” by the media María Blasco assures that, after a meeting with all CNIO workers, the center has prepared, together with the State Attorney’s Office, “hundreds of requests for rectification” for the media and assures that the institution is the victim of a “campaign of discredit”.

10:26 Almost a million euros in an art program It all begins when last December ABC revealed that the CNIO had spent almost a million euros to promote a program for the purchase and roaming of works of art, for which it also had an art curator paid by the center. The ‘CNIO arte’ program ended up being just the tip of the iceberg of the irregularities committed by the institution, dependent on the Ministry of Science, under the mandate of María Blasco.

10:15 Workplace harassment complaints The director of the center faces several accusations, expenditure of the center’s budget for matters that have nothing to do with oncology research, bonuses, fractured contracts and complaints of workplace harassment, among others.