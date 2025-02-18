Go on live The last hour of the appearance of Álvaro García Ortiz in the Senate Justice Commission after being charged with the Supreme Court for a alleged crime of revelation of secrets against Alberto González Amador, boyfriend of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

16:21 García Ortiz circumscribes his appearance to the presentation of the memory of the Prosecutor’s Office Álvaro García Ortiz has limited his appearance in the Justice Commission, fundamentally, to the presentation of the annual report of the Attorney General. Thus, it has detailed, among other issues, the “progress” in the fight against corruption, has defended the international participation of the Prosecutor’s Office and recalled that during the past year two new specialized units were created, the unit of crimes of hatred and Discrimination and Human Rights and Democratic Memory Unit.

16:14 García Ortiz: “The Fiscal Ministry has acted, act and act impartially” Álvaro García Ortiz has assured in his initial speech that the Fiscal Ministry “always” will contribute to the “guarantee and protection of the rights of all persons” and has affirmed that the work of the people who make up the Public Ministry, including prosecutor himself General, he has acted and will act properly; This, in the midst of open investigation in the Supreme Court by revelation of secrets. “He has acted, acts and will act impartially and submitted only to the empire of the law,” he defended.

16:09 García Ortiz begins his intervention alerting the “dangers” of the news that “misrepresent reality” Álvaro García Ortiz has begun his intervention alerting the “dangers” and the “problem” that in his opinion supposes for democracy “the news and information that misrepresent reality.”

16:03 The appearance of the State Attorney General begins The State Attorney General has not made statements at his entry into the European Senate Chamber. The Plana Mayor of the PSOE in the Upper House, with Juan Espadas at the head, has received Álvaro García Ortiz upon arrival. Inform Emilio V. Escudero.

15:29 What is expected of this? The unknown before the prosecutor’s intervention shift will be to see what he will respond to the Justice Commission. It is true that, in theory, he will go to the Courts to talk about his management, but it is also the first time he goes after his imputation for the alleged data revelation of the couple of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. A tense session is expected, because there is no doubt that the PP senators will try to squeeze García Ortiz.