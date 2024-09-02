Appearance | Many people whiten their teeth now, but is it possible to live without them getting dark?

Looks|Many foods and drinks inevitably stain the teeth. The oral hygienist will tell you if it is possible to live in such a way that the teeth stay white longer.

Divers teeth whitening treatments and powder cleanings have rapidly grown in popularity in recent years.

The fact is, however, that after the treatments, the teeth do not remain completely white.

Many foods and drinks dissolve the color of the saliva, which may stain the teeth.