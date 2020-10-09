Mr Menzel, a fly landed on the head of the American Vice President in the television duel between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence on Tuesday. What did you think when you saw the insect?

I only looked at the debate in retrospect and already knew the reactions. But the fly looked familiar. The situation reminded me of my lecture I gave as a PhD student at the Massachusetts Institute for Technology in 2009. I chose this example back then to discuss a statistical question with my students.

Did you see the fly swarming around in a US presidential election debate eleven years ago?

It was an illustrative case to discuss the law of large numbers.

What did that have to do with the presidential campaign?

We talked about the assumption that most voters are uninformed and evenly divided among the candidates. And that the few who are informed are the ones who tip the scales, who are most likely to decide the choice. The fly on the head was a counterexample. A signal that will be seen by all uninformed voters. And that, under certain circumstances, can decide the choice, completely independent of the qualifications of the person.

Something like this has certainly happened before in the history of the American presidential election.

Right. In the first American television debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. At that time, Nixon lost sympathy points because he had sweated so badly.



Konrad Menzel is Professor of Economics and Econometrics at New York University.

How did the fly in your example influence the opinion of the audience?

It made no difference to the informed. In the case of the uninformed, these also average out. But it can also happen that the fly is perceived as a penalty by more uninformed voters. It was like that in my example. In the end, one third of the uninformed only voted for the candidate with the fly, two thirds for the candidate without the fly. And if something like that happens, the fly can decide the outcome of the election.

Why is it that the fly is perceived as a penalty?

That is purely hypothetical. My students didn’t do it for me back then either. And probably the fly won’t have much of an impact this time either. Because whether informed or not: Most American voters already have a clear idea of ​​which candidate they stand behind. But the fly remains interesting as a calculation example.

You are constantly dealing with statistics. In 2016, Donald Trump became president, although Hillary Clinton was hugely favored. Are you expecting similar surprises in 2020?

We can always be surprised. All election predictions reflect probabilities. And as long as the probability of a surprise is not zero, it can happen. Much has been written about why the predictions were wrong then. They weren’t dramatically wrong, but they were wrong in crucial ways.





In fact?

The surprise four years ago was that many voters who rarely voted played a decisive role in the outcome. Especially with a low level of education. The researchers’ models underestimated this.

But surely this factor should be taken into account by now, or not something?

But. But there are other reasons that might surprise us again. For example, the format has changed. Postal voting plays a much bigger role as a reaction to Corona.

How excited are you for the result?

I try to keep my internet browser closed as much as possible. Not just until November 3rd, but probably for the whole week after that until all of the postal votes are counted. I just hope there won’t be too much chaos after the election.