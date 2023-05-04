Gn the end, after 60 minutes, Barack Obama addresses his audience directly with haunting words about climate change. “What gives me hope is the next generation,” said the former US President on Wednesday evening in Berlin. “When I travel around the world, I find that this generation of young people is intelligent, idealistic and innovative.” And yet she sometimes feels a burden that can be discouraging. “I want to tell you that it is a joyful responsibility. It is a great privilege to have an impact on this world and make it better.” It is an attempt to encourage his listeners – followed by an appeal: “And for the elderly here, my message is: Get out of their way. “

This is followed by thunderous applause in the blue-lit hall at Ostbahnhof with 17,000 seats – blue like the color of his democratic party in the USA. Even though Barack Obama hasn’t been president since 2017, he still knows how to captivate the masses.

Previously, he warned of the polarization of society and disinformation. “I think those are some of the biggest threats to democracy,” Obama said. “Some young people think everything they see on Tiktok is true. Whoever thinks that of you, it’s not.”

“Ask my wife Michelle, I’m wrong ten times a day”

Moderator Klaas Heufer-Umlauf leads through the evening in Berlin and talks to Obama about his view of current political issues such as climate change and good political leadership. While the former head of the White House knows how to counter criticism of his political work, he shows himself to be humanely approachable – and fallible. “Ask my wife Michelle, I’m wrong ten times a day,” jokes the 61-year-old father of two grown daughters, sure of the favor of a well-disposed audience.







In Germany, Obama is celebrated like a pop star to this day. And also on this evening – announced as “An evening with President Barack Obama live in person” – the omissions of his eight-year presidency are not in the foreground. Instead, Obama’s words seem to trigger nostalgia in the hall. Many still remember the family photos in front of the White House: Michelle and Barack together with their daughters Sasha and Malia and of course the dog Bo. Obama’s self-mockery, his jovial fist salutes, the president on the basketball court and his iconic mic drop. The contrast to his successor Donald Trump could hardly be greater.

For many, Obama, the charismatic man, is still the epitome of nonchalance. And he still knows how to stage it on all channels. With his wife Michelle, he once formed the most famous power couple in the world, brought glamor and grandeur to the White House, and opened it up to jazz and rappers. Now the two theaters and concert halls fill up when they advertise their books. The Penguin Random House publishing group is said to have shelled out tens of millions of dollars for the memoirs of the two.

High fees

After leaving office, the Obamas founded the production company Higher Ground Productions, which produces a number of films and series for Netflix. The 44th President of the USA is said to have received particularly high fees as a speaker compared to other ex-presidents. One can only speculate about the amount of money he received for the performance in Berlin. The tickets were offered in advance for around 60 to 550 euros.







Obama was in Europe before that, at the end of last week he held a similar appointment in Zurich in front of around 10,000 paying guests. Before his big appearance in Berlin, he met a good friend in a more intimate setting: “Last night I had dinner with an old friend – Angela Merkel. Today I had lunch with the new chancellor, Olaf Scholz.”

The two come from two different parties, but share the same core values. There are always substantive differences, such as in trade policy. “That’s what a healthy democracy is: having a debate about how best to move our society forward and make sure everyone is doing well,” Obama said. “But in a democracy there are rules for handling disagreements and there are things that are more important than the issues of the day or the need for one party to impose its agenda over the other.”



A dinner date in Berlin: Barack Obama and Angela Merkel

:



Image: dpa



Obama has had a close and friendly relationship with Merkel since his presidency from 2009 to 2017, as the then chancellor made clear during his farewell visit as president in 2016. During his 2008 election campaign, he gave a celebrated speech in front of an estimated 200,000 people at the Berlin Victory Column. As President, he spoke in front of the Brandenburg Gate in 2013.

Mixed record

Obama announced a change when he entered the White House. He wanted to create a completely different America: fairer, more tolerant, more colourful, more cosmopolitan. The advance praise was huge, and to this day it is said that a few speeches would have been enough to make him the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

The NSA scandal divided him from many allies in Europe, and his fundamentally different understanding of statehood, data protection and the handling of the US Guantánamo prison camp also met with criticism. In climate policy, on the other hand, the USA under Obama swung in line with its western partners. With “Obama Care” he tried to lay the foundations of a welfare state.

nd although his overall political record may be mixed to sobering, in addition to these achievements, it was above all his charismatic demeanor that made him popular in Germany and Europe – to this day.