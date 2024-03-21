Appearance | Certain features in appearance are beneficial in working life – Applies to men, says the professor

According to the researcher, the emphasis on appearance in working life increases the inequality between men and women. At the same time, gaps also arise between different men.

Gentlemen benefit from their appearance in working life probably more than women. This is the opinion of a professor of sociology at the University of Turku who studies appearance and inequality Outi Sarpila.

According to him, various studies show that men benefit from an “attractive” or “occupational stereotypical” appearance at work, while for women such characteristics can turn against them.