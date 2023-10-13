Appearance | Can facial muscles be trained like other muscles? A plastic surgeon explains the benefits of a facelift

Social media is full of influencers massaging their faces, jogging and jogging, who talk about the age-reducing signs of facial yoga. Are facial exercises really beneficial?

With videos a young woman purses her jawline, opens her mouth and presses her nostrils. She says that the facial massage changed her appearance and presents old photos of herself as proof. In the allegedly old photos, the woman looks pretty much the same, but the lines of the corners of the mouth and the corners of the eyes are a little deeper compared to today.

The woman in the videos and pictures is anastasiabeautyfascia, known from Tiktok, an influencer who shares face massage instructions, followed by an audience of almost a million. In his videos, he guides how facial features can be modified by massaging, pressing, moving and handling the muscles and fascia of the facial area, i.e. the connective tissue membranes surrounding the muscles.

There are many influencers like him who market face yoga, face massage or facial exercises on social media.

Facial yoga and facial massage are currently trending on social media. The trend is a continuation of the traditional Chinese gua sha treatment, where the face is kissed and massaged with a specially designed spatula. Facial gua sha treatment based on blood circulation and lymph flow rose became a social trend a few years ago.

Facial yoga and facial massage are partly based on the same idea as gua sha massage.

The internet is full of Finnish and foreign facial yoga instructors who promise that facial lines will be reduced, skin elasticity will improve and the look will be rejuvenated by doing face yoga and jogging. Facial jump is advertised as a “natural alternative” to aesthetic injection treatments, and its effectiveness is justified by convincing looking before-after photo pairs.

But can you really rejuvenate your appearance by massaging, pressing and jogging the facial muscles?

With the search term face yoga, you can find numerous videos that promise a “natural face lift”.

Human there are dozens of different muscles in the face. Thinking with common sense, the voluntary muscles of the face could be trained and exercised, just like any other muscles.

“The muscles of the face, however, work a little differently than, say, the muscles of the hand or the legs,” says the plastic surgeon, chief physician of Hus plastic surgery Patrik Lassus.

In theory, facial muscles can be trained just like other muscles, he says.

“For example, if you suffer from bruxism, i.e. teeth grinding, the chewing muscles grow and it widens the face,” Lassus describes.

“That it’s probably possible to get stronger jaws by jogging.”

However, Lassus is skeptical that facial yoga or facial massage would help with skin lines or signs of aging.

Patrik Lassus in the operating room of the Park Hospital.

“For example, forehead wrinkles are created over time by using muscles. If there is a lot of expression, there will be grooves”, continues Lassus.

Consequently, twisting, rubbing and pressing the face could result in more wrinkles, says Lassus. This goes against the advertising slogans of those promoting facial massage.

“It seems that these are a bit like this type of belief therapy,” says Lassus.

He compares face jumping to nutritional supplements; if a person eats healthily, there is usually no need for nutritional supplements. In the same way, a person automatically uses his facial muscles, tenses and relaxes them when they appear. There should be no need for separate jogging.

In the world of science there are some studies on facial massage.

For example in a study published in 2022 found that facial massage had face-lifting effects. Presenting health research and medical articles Medical News Today website however, criticizes facial massage-related studies for their small number of participants or short follow-up periods.

Also an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School Suzanne Olbricht said in a 2019 release in the articlethat a dose of skepticism is good when looking at claims about face training.

The paucity of research information was also emphasized by several experts from different fields, who were asked to comment on the possible effects of face training. Moni refused the interview citing that they do not know research in the field well enough.

The benefits of face yoga are especially talked about by those who earn money with, for example, the online courses they offer.

On the other hand, massaging the face and jogging have reportedly not been found to cause the mentioned disadvantages either. For example, the disadvantages of teeth grinding or bruxism can be reduced with various relaxation and movement exercises and physiotherapeutic treatments, recommended by Suomalainen Lääkäriseura Duodecim.

Lassus says the same.

“Facial massage can relax and make you feel good. I don’t believe in aesthetic benefits, but if a person relaxes, then there are health benefits.”

Although the aesthetic benefits would remain minor, facial massage may well remove swelling when the lymphatic fluids are made to flow, says Lassus.

“At least temporarily, the swelling can disappear.”

He still does not believe that face yoga can achieve great aesthetic benefits.

“Cosmetics marketed to fade the signs of aging do not have great benefits either. However, wrinkles can be faded with injections.”