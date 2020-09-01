On Saturday, the local politician of the Greens, David Claudio Siber, spoke at a demonstration against the anti-corona measures on Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. The reaction of his party followed a little later.

NAfter the speech by a green local politician against the state anti-corona measures on Saturday in Berlin, the Flensburg parliamentary group decided to expel the party. The parliamentary group leader Clemens Schmidt announced this on Monday evening, according to the dpa agency. David Claudio Siber had vehemently criticized the Federal Government’s protective measures in the corona pandemic, the media and his own party in Berlin.

“Anyone who speaks at demos of conspiracy fundis, to which the AfD and NPD mobilize and where later the German Bundestag is to be ‘stormed’ next door in complete disinhibition and under Reich flags, is wrong with us Greens,” said the regional chairman of the North Greens, Steffen Regis , on Facebook.

“We Greens in Flensburg and Schleswig-Holstein distance ourselves clearly and resolutely from his appearance and the content of his speech,” says a message from the Greens.

Here you will find content from Facebook In order to interact with or display content from Facebook and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Citing scientific studies according to his own information, Siber said, among other things, that all the data located the danger of the coronavirus in the area of ​​seasonal flu. Globally, more people would die from flu and pneumonia than from Covid-19. “Let’s let the general public decide whether we have a pandemic or not,” Siber said in relation to the media. “We don’t have a functioning opposition in Germany,” it said in the direction of its own party.

On Saturday tens of thousands of people gathered in the capital to protest against state corona requirements. On the sidelines there were attacks by Reich citizens and right-wing extremists on police officers. A larger crowd, including once again supporters of such radical groups, had advanced over police barriers onto the steps of the Reichstag.

also read Corona demo in front of the Reichstag

also read

Siber was not a councilor in Flensburg, but a so-called civic member of the Green parliamentary group and a deputy member of two committees.

“We were shocked,” said the council group chairman Schmidt. It is not acceptable to appear at a demonstration that is supported by the right.