Appearance | Appearance can be an insane weapon, says Pipsa Hurmerinta – “Sanna Marin knows how to use her appearance skillfully”

Pipsa Hurmerinta knows what the capital that comes with beauty is. He also knows how it feels when it starts to cool down. In this story, Hurmerinta talks about beauty and aging.

Odotas moment, Pipsa Hurmerinta45, asks.

She sneaks into the small bathroom of her catering company to add mascara. When the pictures were meant to be taken now.

It wouldn’t have been a disaster if the mascara had stayed in the make-up bag at home. Hurmerinta is comfortable without makeup, and she will probably never see eyelash extensions.