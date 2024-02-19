Appearance | A change is underway: young middle-class men are scrapping their fathers' appearance standards

22-year-old Samu Leppälä is interested in dressing and especially branded clothes. He sometimes wears Tom Ford's image glasses as an accessory.

Young men spend more and more time and money on their appearance. According to the researcher, the change is based on two social developments, the beginning of one of which can be traced back to the 1980s.

Mcasual clothes, jewelry and expensive shoes. Hair in mint condition, perfume on point and skin care products in everyday use.

There has been a change in young men's attitude towards their own appearance. More people are interested in it. In addition to social media, the phenomenon can be seen, for example, on perfume shelves in stores in swarming teenage boys.