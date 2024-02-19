Tuesday, February 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Appearance | A change is underway: young middle-class men are scrapping their fathers' appearance standards

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Appearance | A change is underway: young middle-class men are scrapping their fathers' appearance standards

22-year-old Samu Leppälä is interested in dressing and especially branded clothes. He sometimes wears Tom Ford's image glasses as an accessory. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

Young men spend more and more time and money on their appearance. According to the researcher, the change is based on two social developments, the beginning of one of which can be traced back to the 1980s.

Mcasual clothes, jewelry and expensive shoes. Hair in mint condition, perfume on point and skin care products in everyday use.

There has been a change in young men's attitude towards their own appearance. More people are interested in it. In addition to social media, the phenomenon can be seen, for example, on perfume shelves in stores in swarming teenage boys.

#Appearance #change #underway #young #middleclass #men #scrapping #fathers39 #appearance #standards

See also  Music Mankind is doomed, almost half of young Finns think - Musician Antti Autio suffers from severe climate anxiety, and that was the end of his career
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Former NASA chief scientist: The “Hope Probe” discovered unexpected phenomena on Mars

Former NASA chief scientist: The “Hope Probe” discovered unexpected phenomena on Mars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result