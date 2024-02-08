Yesterday (Wednesday), the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal held a session to consider Case No. 87 of 2023 State Security Penalty, in which a number of people and entities are accused, and which relates to committing the crimes of establishing and managing a terrorist organization and laundering money proceeds from the felonies of establishing and establishing a secret terrorist organization.

During the session, which extended for more than five hours, the court heard the Public Prosecution’s plea, in the presence of all the defendants, where the prosecution representative presented evidence of proof and conviction against the defendants in the case, which included technical reports, audio and video materials, as well as written documents, proving the defendants’ involvement in crimes. Establishing and managing a terrorist organization, which are the crimes charged in the case.

The prosecution confirmed, in its pleading, that this case is completely different from Case No. 79 of 2012 State Security Penalty, and is not a retrial of the accused, according to the evidence it presented in the public session, which included confessions and admissions by the accused that were consistent with the investigations of the State Security Apparatus and the testimonies and reports of media experts who They were tasked with monitoring and analyzing the media and electronic activity of the defendants and the content of the tweets and blogs they published within the framework of the organization’s work plan.

The prosecution indicated that the defendants were involved in establishing and managing a terrorist organization under the name “Organization of the Justice and Dignity Committee” with the aim of inciting the street and shedding blood by organizing protests and demonstrations against the state and creating clashes and violence with the security services.

The court session witnessed the presence of the defense lawyers for the defendants in the case, as well as the presence of a number of the defendants’ families and representatives of various media outlets.

The court is scheduled to continue hearing the Public Prosecution’s arguments during the session on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, had referred 84 defendants, most of whom were members of the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization, to the State Security Court to be tried for the crime of establishing another secret organization for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on state territory.