With the pandemic, the situation of young people has deteriorated considerably. It is the dreams and aspirations of an entire generation that are being crushed, not because of the pandemic but because of political choices and government inaction. If the precariousness of young people is not new, it has intensified.

First of all, the precariousness of our training. Even before the arrival of Covid-19, education in France was sick of liberal policies: overcrowded classes and lecture halls, teachers not replaced, lack of equipment … Despite the investment of teachers, the quality of training has deteriorated. To this lack of means has been added the multitude of reforms undertaken since the start of Emmanuel Macron’s mandate, such as Parcoursup and the reform of the baccalaureate, which have set up a social sorting at the entrance of the university to avoid having to invest in higher education.

The research programming law passed in force by the government has also made our training more precarious. By organizing the precariousness of our teachers, it worsens a situation that is already very present. Today and depending on the universities, 40% to 80% of tutorials are already provided by precarious teachers, making it difficult to continue learning.

School is today a tool for aggravating social inequalities. Of these shortages of means and the selection at the entrance of the university, the young people can no longer and want no more. Budget cuts and the lack of follow-up have caused a massive dropout of pupils and students, seriously jeopardizing their future.

Job insecurity has also increased sharply. This is not new, the youth is characterized by a degraded and fragmented wage system by multiple precarious contracts. Fixed-term contracts, interim, self-employment, or other civic services, temporary and part-time contracts are massive among young people. Young people are the age group hardest hit by rising unemployment. In the last quarter of 2020, nearly one in four young people was unemployed.

This job insecurity precedes income insecurity. With the crisis, the number of young people and students living below the poverty line has exploded. More and more young people are forced to turn to food aid organizations. Today, young people are sent back to an increasingly hazardous and deeply inegalitarian family solidarity.

In addition to being regularly singled out by the executive on the progress of the pandemic, the new generation suffers from a lack of political ambition of the government.

Seven months after its launch, the “one youth, one solution” plan is not working. Not only does it not offer a solution to all young people but, by reinforcing a multitude of precarious jobs, it further deteriorates the wage system of young people.

In order to fight against the precariousness of young people, the executive is satisfied with occasional and insufficient aid intended for students, such as the Crous meal at 1 euro, announced following the massive mobilization of students on January 20. This measure, although necessary, does not allow young people in training to be taken out of precariousness.

Finally, high school students are largely forgotten by the various government measures. While backwardness and social inequalities are progressing, no catch-up plan has been announced. Worse, while one in six students is dropping out, the government continues the selection at the entrance of the university. If the national education calendar has been completely redesigned, that of Parcoursup has not been worried.

Yet young people are full of forces of innovation and ingenuity that only ask to be able to express themselves.

How many future researchers, engineers, doctors, teachers will not be selected this year? How many young people have seen their dreams crushed by this social selection and sorting machine? How many young people have not been able to follow their studies to the end because they had to juggle between precariousness and odd jobs? While we need skilled workers in many sectors (transport, health, education, energy…), how many young people are unemployed today? It is all these contradictions that must be overcome.

The place of youth is a marker of society. With young people left behind, society as a whole is in danger. On the contrary, if the system allows each young person to flourish, to find his place, to build his future and to train himself, it is the whole of society that will progress.

The new generations are not the problem but the solution. Our generation wants to be formed, to realize itself, to be useful to society. But in the end, it is the dignity of all of us that is wasted and sacrificed on the altar of profit by the capitalists.

But today we say there is enough. Enough unemployment and precariousness. Enough of the breakage of our training and selection. Enough of liberal policies.

As the plight of young people is finally brought to the fore by the media and leaders, it is time to turn this awareness and anger of the youth into a political force.

The stakes are high: to restore hope to an entire generation. The hope that political commitment can change things, the hope of a better future allowing each young person to develop freely and find their place in society.

We call on all young people to mobilize on March 16.