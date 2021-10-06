Genoa – They reserved the right to decide the judges of the TAR of Liguria on the appeal of the more than 400 “no-vax” health workers, presented through the lawyer Daniele Granara, against the vaccination obligation for the category. Last July the administrative judges had emphasized the importance and sensitivity of the matter and postponed the discussion on the merits to October.

There are three principles underlying the reasoning of the appeals: the uncertainty “about the risks deriving from the intake of the serum” and the “trials with too short a time to be considered reliable”, the “percentage of failures in producing immunity due to the new variants” and, finally, “the illegality of taxation on health care workers “.

According to what was written in the appeal “Italy has approved a singular and free vaccination obligation for health professionals forced to undergo one of the four vaccines authorized in Italy without being sure of their efficacy and safety”.