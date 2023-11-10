LONDON. Indi Gregory’s parents’ appeal to prevent the detachment of the machines keeping her alive has been rejected. The English judges decided this at the end of today’s hearing. The deadline for removing life support is Monday. The news comes from Jacopo Coghe, spokesperson for Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus, and from lawyer Simone Pillon, who are following the developments of the Italian side of the story in contact with the English lawyers and the little girl’s family.

The Italian government has asked Great Britain to transfer Indi Gregory to Italy, on the basis of the 1996 Hague Convention. According to what we understand, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, made this request in a letter addressed to the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom «in order to raise awareness among the English judicial authorities». Meloni asks to make it possible for the 8-month-old girl “to be able to access the health protocol of a pediatric hospital in our country”. The letter aims to unblock the situation “in good time so that India can access this possibility, in the spirit of collaboration that has always distinguished the two countries”.

Indi’s father’s appeal: “She wants to live and doesn’t deserve to die”





“Indi Gregory’s transfer to an important Italian pediatric hospital is in the child’s interest: it will not cause her any pain, as our doctors assure, and will only give her a further concrete opportunity to live a dignified life”, continues the prime minister. in the letter sent to the Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom to “formally inform the English judicial authority” which is examining the issue” of the “possibility for the little girl to access the therapeutic protocol proposed by an important pediatric hospital in the my country”.