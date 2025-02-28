The sports jurisdiction of the German Football Association (DFB) has already experienced many a cheerful moment in its long history. On Friday afternoon she can get around a particularly unusual scene. In the “Golden Goal” hall of the DFB campus in Frankfurt am Main, the Federal Supreme Court, i.e. the second instance, advises on the evaluation of the Bundesliga game between Union Berlin and VfL Bochum, and at some point the referee Martin Petersen appears on the screen. He should testify as a witness, but can do this with the permission of the court from afar because he celebrates his 40th birthday that day. However, one will not sing loudly, says Oskar Riedmeyer, chairman of the Federal Court since September, but only in silence.