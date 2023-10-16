Monday, October 16, 2023, 3:19 p.m.



Real Madrid will be able to count on Nacho for the classic against Barça at the Camp Nou on October 28. The Madrid center back will finally only serve two games of suspension for his harsh tackle on a Girona Portu player, as Appeal has chosen to reduce the Competition punishment, initially set at three games.

This being the case, Carlo Ancelotti breathes easy because with Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba already recovered from his injury and with Nacho available for the duel against the eternal rival, he already has alternatives in a defense for which he even had to resort to Tchouaméni in the victory against Osasuna at the Bernabéu prior to the national team break.