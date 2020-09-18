D.he mysterious street artist Banksy has lost the trademark rights to his famous “Flower Thrower” motif, on which a masked man throws a bouquet of flowers. The work is also known as “Love is in The Air”. The EU authority responsible for intellectual property confirmed the dpa on Thursday that the decision was made to repeal trademark law. In a statement, this is justified by the fact that Banksy is keeping his identity secret and has also repeatedly spoken out against copyright law in the past.

In his book “Wall and Piece”, published in 2005, Banksy wrote: “Copyright is for losers” – translated “Copyright is something for losers”.

Despite his critical remarks, Banksy, represented by the so-called Pest Control Office, had the motif successfully registered as a trademark in the EU in 2014. The British company Full Color Black applied for the cancellation of the trademark, as it prints and sells images of Banksy’s motifs on postcards, among other things.

The artist has not been bothered by the use of his motifs by others for years and even used other people’s property in his art without permission, for example when spraying houses or billboards, the EU authority said in a letter.

Banksy’s identity is a mystery. It is known that he came from Bristol in the south west of England and came to London in the late 1990s. He made a name for himself with socially critical and mostly controversial motifs, which often come as a surprise.

Banksy has the right to appeal the decision.