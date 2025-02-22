02/22/2025



Updated at 8:01 p.m.





He Appeal Committee has denied the appeal of real Madrid To avoid the sanction of two suspension parties to Jude Bellingham for the direct red that he received in the last bars of the first part in the match played last Saturday against Osasuna (1-1). The White Club has known the response of the Appeal Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that does not attend to the allegations filed by the Madrid club against the Act of MUNUERA MONTERO considering that the videographic tests were not enough.

In the minutes written by the collegiate once the match between Osasuna and Real Madrid It was explained what happened with the midfielder a few minutes before the end of the first part: “He was expelled for the following reason: for addressing me being a few meters, with the following terms: ‘Fuck you'”.

An expression that has caused numerous opinions among fans and that has generated a national debate about whether the English footballer really said to the collegiate of the Andalusian committee.

In this way, the Betis of Manuel Pellegrini will receive in him Benito Villamarín To a Real Madrid that would lose one of his key figures in the center of the field. It should be remembered that the Verdiblanco club does not defeat the Madrid team from the 19-20 campaign to the orders of Rubí with goals from Sidnei and Tello (2-1). The date of the meeting will finally be the Saturday, March 1 As of 18.30.