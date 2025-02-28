The game between Union Berlin and VfL Bochum continues to be rated 2-0 for Bochum. The Federal Supreme Court of the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed the original judgment of the sports court of January 9 against Union Berlin after the hearing on Friday in Frankfurt/Main.

The judge was rejected by the Berlin’s appeal against the judgment of the sports court. The Federal Supreme Court is the last DFB instance. However, the parties still have the opportunity to pull in front of the constant arbitral tribunal. The game between the Union and Bochum originally ended 1-1, but VfL appealed because Bochum’s goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was hit on the head with a lighter thrown out of the Union block. Drewes couldn’t continue playing.

