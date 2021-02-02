I.In September 2000 189 countries signed the Millennium Declaration. They thus created the principles of international cooperation for a new age in which we want to make progress towards achieving common goals. As the Cold War ended, we felt confident that we could build a multilateral order that would help us face the great challenges of our time: hunger and extreme poverty, environmental degradation, disease, economic shocks and conflict prevention. In September 2015, with the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, all states once again committed themselves to an ambitious plan to jointly tackle global challenges.

Our world has developed very differently. On the one hand, prosperity grew worldwide, on the other hand, inequalities persisted or continued to increase. Democracy has gained ground, but at the same time nationalism and protectionism have revived. In the past few decades, two major crises shook our societies and weakened our common political framework. Our ability to overcome tremors, address their root causes, and enable better lives for future generations has been cast into doubt. These experiences also reminded us of how dependent we are on one another.

Pandemic requires strong international response

Very serious crises require very ambitious decisions. We believe that this pandemic crisis can be an opportunity to regain consensus on an international order through efficient cooperation, solidarity and coordination – an order based on multilateralism and the rule of law. In this spirit, we are determined to work together within the United Nations, regional organizations, international forums such as the G7 and G20, and ad hoc coalitions to address today’s and future global challenges.

The first emergency is in the health sector. The Covid-19 crisis is the greatest test for generations for global solidarity. It reminds us of something obvious: in the face of a pandemic, our own health protection is only as strong as the weakest link in the global chain. If even one place in the world is affected by Covid-19, people and economies everywhere are at risk.

The pandemic requires a strong and coordinated international response with accelerated and wider access to testing, treatment and vaccines. We see broad immunization as a global public good that must be available and affordable to all. In this context, we fully support the unique global platform ACT-Accelerator, which was launched in April by the WHO and the G-20 partners. It urgently needs broader political and financial support to carry out its task.