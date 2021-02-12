The Sadiq case closes in the worst way for the interests of Almería, since neither the Competition Committee nor the Appeal Committee have taken away any of the yellows that he saw in Fernando Torres last Saturday. Almería understood that the images were clear enough to cancel the second card that the African striker saw in the Fuenlabrada fiefdom. However, the organs dependent on the RFEF have not considered it that way, ruling today an Appeal against.

In this way, The Nigerian forward will continue to be warned after serving a sanction this Sunday (4:00 pm) against Las Palmas. Next week Almería will play a large part of its beans, paying a visit to Leganés on Wednesday (7:00 p.m.) in the game that was postponed due to the storm and on Sunday (4:00 p.m.) to Mallorca, so a yellow in Butarque would deprive Sadiq of participating against the vermilion. In Almería there is still doubt the anger of Ibán Salvador’s slap on the wrist by the Competition Committee without the corresponding sanction.

Another of the current names of rojiblanca is Jorge Cuenca. The leader of the Indálica defense has not exercised this Friday to be between cottons (The UDA has not explained what exact ailment he has) and it is a doubt for the duel against Las Palmas. Although José Gomes expects him to train in the closed session this Saturday, the last of the week, the tight schedule may cause a turnover, entering Nikola Maras, already recovered from his injury, in the axis of the rear, either with Ivanildo Fernandes or with Cuenca himself.