The Committee of Appeal of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has rejected the appeal of the Real Betis to try to avoid the sanction of a one-match suspension to Chimy Avila for the straight red card he saw half an hour into the match played last Sunday against Villarreal. The green and white club already saw how the Disciplinary Committee did not address its allegations to Cuadra Fernández’s minutes, considering that the videographic evidence sent was not sufficient and now receives the same response from this federative body. In this way, Chimy would miss this Sunday’s duel against the Ray if Betis does not continue resorting to a higher instance.

Thus, the Appeal points out that “in light of the allegations of the appellant club, and after repeated viewing of the videographic evidence, this Committee considers that the images provided, far from compromising the veracity of the arbitration report, are absolutely compatible with said storyinsisting once again that the judgment on intentionality, the knockdown, or the second kick belongs to the exclusive sovereignty of the referee, inscribed in his power to assess what happened on the field of play, since it is granted to him by the General Regulations of the RFEF, the powers of this Appeal Committee being to correct the arbitration proceedings only in the case of manifest material errors in the indicated terms (impossible or clearly erroneous assessments), without such attributions including the reclassification of the assessments made by the referee as the sole sporting authority within the field of play.

And the Appeal adds that “in the present case, in view of the documentation and videographic evidence in the file, in the opinion of this Committee cannot be described as impossible or a flagrant error, the arbitration report. It is not disputed that other interpretations and, consequently, different results than those adopted by the referee are also possible, but this does not mean that the interpretation that the referee made at that moment and that he reported in the minutes is “impossible” or “clearly erroneous.” », in the sense indicated in this resolution«.

In this way, the committee points out that “it must conclude, based on the analysis of the videographic evidence provided, that it is not possible to distort the content of the arbitration record, and what is stated in it must prevail, all without prejudice to other possible and respectable interpretations that In no case would they assume that what was written in the minutes was implausible or manifestly impossible and, therefore, could be included in the concept of manifest material error.