The STJ (Superior Court of Justice) scheduled for June 13 the judgment of the appeal in which the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) intends to reinstate the conviction of the accused for the fire at the Kiss nightclub. The tragedy took place in 2013, in the municipality of Santa Maria (RS), and left 242 dead, in addition to more than 600 injured.

The date was set by the rapporteur of the case, Minister Rogério Schietti. If the appeal is upheld, the accused may return to prison.

In August 2022, the 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul accepted an appeal filed by the defense of the accused and recognized procedural nullities that occurred during the session of the Jury Court of Porto Alegre, held in December 2021.

After the decision, the accused began to respond to the process in freedom, and the MP-RS (Public Ministry of Rio do Grande do Sul) appealed the decision.

SEEMS FAVORABLE

On Monday (May 15), the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) sent the STJ a favorable opinion on compliance with the convictions. Among the illegalities pointed out by the lawyers is the holding of a private meeting between the judge and the sentencing council, without the presence of the Public Ministry and the defense.

In the jury session that was annulled, the former partners of the nightclub Elissandro Callegaro Spohr (22 years and 6 months in prison) and Mauro Londero Hoffmann (19 years and 6 months) were sentenced, in addition to the lead singer of the band Gurizada Fandangueira Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and music producer Luciano Bonilha. Both were sentenced to 18 years in prison.

