To be clear, this is not an invitation to brag about your heated windshield in the comments. Yes, you are better than the rest, we know. This is a tip for the paupers (like us) who demist and defrost their windscreen with warm air. Apparently there’s a simple trick to doing this more efficiently – and it’s very simple.

It’s very simple. Place the airflow from the heater onto the windshield as usual, but then lower the sun visor. The sun visor stops the air flow, so that more warm air remains at the window, reports this The Sun. Otherwise you would blow the warm air into the cabin. The trapped (although of course not hermetically) warm air defrosts the windscreen more quickly.

Don’t wait for the engine to warm up

Speaking of efficiency: don’t start your petrol or diesel engine and then wait for the heater to warm up, you’ll waste a lot of fuel. This tip is more intended for, for example, plug-in hybrids or EVs that blow warm air directly. If you have a frozen windshield and a cold heater, it’s better to put on mittens and scratch by hand.

It is even more efficient to ensure that the windscreen does not freeze at all. Before going to sleep, cover the windshield with an anti-freeze blanket. Or park it under the carport or in the garage, if you have that luxury. Another tip: park with the windshield facing the sunrise. With a bit of luck, the sun will give you a helping hand before you leave for work.