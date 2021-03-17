We already know that Microsoft is working to bring xCloud to more platforms. And we could have seen xCloud running on PC. Brad Sams, a well-known industry expert, has posted a new video in which he tells us his theory about the last photo shared by Aaron Greenberg of Phil Spencer playing Destiny via streaming. And of course, it is always good when a representative of the company is a true fan of what they do, in this case of video games.

But apparently it doesn’t all end there. It is clear that Microsoft has used their official images to advance us their future projects. Examples are everywhere: the Xbox Series S on the shelf, the Xbox Series X cooler behind Aaron Greenberg, and the wireless headphones featured in an Xbox promo video. All of this before the release of any of these things. According to Sams, Phil Spencer’s photograph would be a look at xCloud running on PC.

First look at xCloud running on PC

In the photo shared by Aaron Greenberg of Phil Spencer, we see the latter playing Destiny via streaming on a Surface Pro X. What Sams Says is that you are clearly using xCloud on your PC version, in what would be the future streaming application, or streaming through the browser. What does it mean that we see xCloud working on PC? It is clearly not an advertisement for it, as we have previously seen advertisements for this. Instead, it could mean that it would be close to arriving.

As Greenberg’s photos suggest, it’s apparently the trip home after they went to Bethesda HQ last week to do that roundtable with Pete Hines and Todd Howard. Xbox is located in Redmond, Washington, while Bethesda is in Rockville, Maryland. Of course this is nothing more than speculation, but it is worth reflecting on what we have seen and guessing Xbox plans in the near future, which could include see xCloud running on PC very soon .