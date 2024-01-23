If you want the strongest Golf ever, you should buy a Golf R 333 Edition or the Golf R 20 Years. Both have 333 hp. The target group for these cars are certainly petrol-sniffing enthusiasts pops 'n bangs to hold. But the Golf R and other Volkswagen R models also have to be plugged in. The head of product marketing at Volkswagen R says that the 'Racing' sub-brand will be electric from 2030, and the same aforementioned enthusiasts have no problem with that.

The VW marketer in question is called Hakim Halimi and he says that this decade we will mainly be presented with a combination of pure petrol cars, hybrids and cars with an electric motor. He also talks about the interest of R customers in an electric car. “Surveys show that 85 percent of Volkswagen R customers are very interested in electric mobility,” says Halimi.

That is why R has the ambition to transform into an electric sub-brand by 2030. Furthermore, Halimi promises that the EVs meet the requirements of a Volkswagen R. “I cannot and may not say too much about it, of course, but one thing is certain: the future of R is electric,” he adds. No pops 'n bangs more, or they must be imitations through a speaker.

This is how many Volkswagen R models have been sold so far

It will be a big change for Volkswagen's R team. According to Halimi, the relatively small team (350 employees out of a total of 200,000 VW employees, of which 120,000 are in Germany) 'all have petrol in their blood'. Together they have been producing the R models since 2002, of which more than 300,000 have already been sold. Will R remain such a success if only EVs are sold? The future will tell.