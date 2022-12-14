Home page politics

Ukrainian authorities report that torture chambers for children have apparently been discovered in Cherson (symbolic image). © picture alliance/dpa/ukrin | –

In the liberated Cherson, more and more details from the time of the Russian occupation are gradually coming to light. Ukrainian authorities report discovering a torture chamber for children.

Kherson – On November 11, Ukrainian troops retook Kherson as part of their counter-offensive, according to media reports, the remaining residents raised Ukrainian flags and celebrated the liberation in the streets. A month has passed since then and more and more details from the time of the Russian occupation are now coming to light.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia is said to have set up torture chambers for children in both Cherson and Kharkiv. This was confirmed on Wednesday by the Human Rights Commissioner of the Ukrainian Parliament, Dmytro Lubinets Kyiv Independent and Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Apparently “children’s cell” discovered in Cherson: Witnesses report torture chambers for children

Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Ukrainian Parliament, on December 9, 2022 at the Human Rights in Dark Hours conference. © IMAGO/Volodymyr Tarasov/ NurPhoto

Dmytro Lubinets, the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada, as the Ukrainian parliament is called, said Ukrainian authorities have said they have discovered a room where the Russian occupiers in Kherson were apparently holding and torturing children. According to testimonies from local residents, other torture victims in the facility knew that Ukrainian children were being held in this room by Russian security services.

According to the report, this room was designated as a “children’s cell” by the Russian armed forces Ukrainska Pravda further. Minors were held there who, from the point of view of the Russian armed forces, “resisted”.

“I thought that the bottom after Bucha and Irpin could not be surpassed”

The children are said to have received little water and food and been psychologically abused. For example, the minors were told that their parents had left them and would never return. In addition, witnesses reported the case of a 14-year-old boy who took a picture of broken Russian equipment and was tortured as a result, the report said.

“We have recorded the torture of children for the first time,” said Human Rights Commissioner Lubinets Kyiv Independent according to. “I thought that the bottom after Bucha and Irpin could not be beaten. But we really hit rock bottom in Kherson.” The information could not be independently verified.