A few weeks ago it was launched on the market Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIgame of the star franchise of Activision that takes multiplayer to the next level. After his arrival, it had been mentioned that the saga was going to rest for a year, but apparently it would be the complete opposite, with a new installment scheduled for 2023.

According to the plans of ActivisionBlizzard An upcoming full premium release of the annual series is included, this is reported in the company’s third quarter earnings document released a few hours ago. Still, it could be a document that was written long ago, long before deciding that there will be no game for next year.

According to Bloomberg, ActivisionBlizzard was going to delay the title of 2023 after the bad response to Call of Duty: Vanguard of 2021, which did not meet the company’s projections. And in January it was mentioned that the company was considering a change in annual releases.

This is the most striking quote from the report:

Activision hopes to build on its current momentum in 2023, with plans for next year that include the strongest Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more compelling free-to-play gameplay. . cross-platform experiences.

It would also be considered that microsoft could provide you with financing to do a Call of Duty much more ambitious, given that the closing of the purchase is about to end. To that is added that Modern Warfare II it sold pretty well from its first weekend.

For now, it remains to be seen Activision will give a new message about having another game in 2023.

Via: TheVerge

editor’s note: It would not be surprising if there is another game in the saga in 2023, after all, if the public does not get tired of having these annual deliveries, Activision is not the one to deny it. If the money keeps coming in, stopping production would be a mistake.