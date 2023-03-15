Car festivals come in all shapes and sizes. Often there is a certain theme that the cars must meet. Think of JapFest with only Japanese cars, or the famous GTI-Treffen that Volkswagen itself is now continuing. But apparently you can also set certain requirements for visitors. For example, a car festival for nudists is organized in the United States. Bring on all your jokes about ‘big headlights’ and ‘big sticks’.

The car festival for nudists is an initiative of The Naturist Society. From August 10 through August 13, you are welcome without clothing at the Valley View Recreation Club in Cambridge, Wisconsin. During the day the event there is all kinds of entertainment, such as karaoke (with a ‘k’ unfortunately, missed opportunity), raffles and award shows.

There is also a Black Tie & Bling Casino event at the same leisure club on July 22. We are secretly curious what we should imagine, black tie without clothes. Anyway: the car festival for nudists clearly states that absolutely no clothing is allowed. You can, however, get a T-shirt from the car festival for 10 dollars… which you are not allowed to wear afterwards.

Source: CarBuzz