Using an object exactly as it is intended, we dare not call that a lifehack, but the English quality media do not agree. According to Daily Records motorists are baffled by this lifehack and according to quality newspaper Mirror people didn’t have the slightest idea of ​​the existence of this trick.

What are they talking about? That most cars are equipped with a way to hang the fuel cap on the fuel filler flap. Yes, that’s already the hack. And admittedly, it looks like a whole generation TikTok who really had no idea. Videos with the explanation that you can hang your tank top in your fuel flap while refueling, collect a lot of views.

There are a few systems. The Mercedes caps have a pointed tip that you can hang in a hole, as in the photo at the very top. Volkswagen makes notches in the cap so that you can hang it on the edge, even if it is a bit on the paint on the outside. Other brands have a different method, but most brands allow you to hang your cap.

The forbidden life hack

What you also sometimes see people doing (especially if the top is not attached to the car with a plastic string) is to secure the trigger of the fuel pistol with the cap. That way you don’t have to keep squeezing. However, we would not recommend this. A mechanism to secure the fuel nozzle is prohibited in the Netherlands and pump owners will probably not like it.