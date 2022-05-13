Last year Nintendo launched the expansion of SwitchOnlinewhich expands the services that users receive, that includes games of Nintendo 64, Sega-Genesis and some DLC free like the splatoon 2. After their first look, many users were not in favor of paying an extra amount to have the benefits, but it seemed to work very well for them.

Apparently this addition has not affected the company so much, on the contrary, as it is reported that these types of subscriptions are increasing as more consoles are sold throughout the world. At least in the United States they are enjoying it quite a lot, or that is what he says Shuntaro Furukawa in its report to the shares regarding the last fiscal year.

Here the comment of CEO from Nintendo:

The number of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members is constantly increasing, and its share among the overall Nintendo Switch Online subscriber base is gradually expanding. By region, the proportion is especially high in the United States. When we started, the majority of subscribers were those who had migrated from the original membership plans. However, we started to see a spike in new subscribers late last year, this was mainly caused by the introduction of popular Nintendo 64 games and additional content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

That means that despite all the bad reviews at a general level, Nintendo he continues to make quite a bit of money with projects that were initially not very hopeful. Even the games 64 are arriving every month to imply a constant update, the most recent example will be the inclusion of Kirby 64 service.

Via: Investor Board Q&A