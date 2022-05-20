Often when a series or movie is going to be promoted, companies usually release all kinds of merchandise with some anticipation, this includes toys, stuffed animals, stickers and other products. However, this is a double-edged sword, since they can cause spoilers and precisely this has already happened with stranger things and its long-awaited season 4.

Specifically, it is the board game monopoly which has already begun to disclose important information on the fate of some characters in the story that has been suspended since the year 2019. It is somewhat easy to come across images on social networks of this content, so it is strongly recommended to directly block the title of the series.

Thanks to this leak, both the brothers who created the program, as well as the Netflix they are quite angry with the matter, as they always seek to surprise the viewers. This time it would not be the fault of any important manager, but a lack of information between the advertising area that created the game and also the retailers.

In addition, it is not any type of illegal leak, since the people who have acquired it went to a store and took the item paying the price that was asked for it. Now, would you have to see the embargo date to start selling it, or if nothing was really mentioned and they could already put these board games on the shelves.

Remember that the first part of the fourth season of stranger things the next one opens may 27th in Netflix.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter