Right now there are many projects starwars on the way, one of them is the famous sequel to Fallen Order, one of the latest releases that has most surprised locals and strangers to the franchise. However, beyond the announcement of its imminent development, nothing more has been known, but apparently there are users who already know the official name.

A media reporter known as VentureBeat, Jeff Grubbaffirmed that this second part will bear the name of star wars jedi:survivor, this as a kind of game with his followers through a live chat. Site where one of them wrote the word “Survivor” this followed by the approval of Grubbensuring that it will be called that.

To this information, the reporter added that it will only be possible to play on the current generation of consoles for sale, that means that PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Y pc They will be the ones who will receive the video game. This is because the game will go to the 2023a somewhat disturbing date, given that there are already other major releases planned for that year.

There was a release planned for 2022, but due to logistics issues it could not be possible. However, users are not short of content in relation to the saga, given that the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Even, little by little, they have been releasing lightsaber pictures that will appear in the program.

Via: VGC