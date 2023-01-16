The 2023 promises to be very interesting as far as video game launches are concerned, the clearest examples of this are the recent One Piece Odyssey, as well as in a few days Forspoken Y Fire Emblem: Engage. However, among the games that are expected with much more excitement include Starfieldwhich may have suffered from a new delay.

The report comes from the hand of the popular YouTuber and occasional industry insider, MrMattyPlays. I’m talking on the podcast defining Duke of Last Stand Media conveying the news that he heard that the game will not be released in the mid-year release window, but will be in the summer, that is, between July and August.

Here is his comment during the podcast:

Starfield is getting a possible first half delay because it’s currently up to date. He’s still coming this summer, but he’s possibly going to miss out on the first half. This source is someone I trust quite a bit and they have been very correct… nothing from that source has been wrong.

Remember that the game is released for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It also arrives on day one for Game pass.

Editor’s note: The rumors don’t really sound as strong as you might expect, so we shouldn’t believe too strongly that this delay is going to happen. We must wait to see what Microsoft must declare in future reports.