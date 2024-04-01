Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Press Split

In Japan, four people died presumably from an over-the-counter cholesterol-lowering drug. Red yeast rice-based products are also sold in Germany.

Osaka – An over-the-counter cholesterol-lowering drug based on red yeast rice may be responsible for the deaths of five people in Japan. The drug's producer, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, had previously withdrawn five of its products from the market when scores of people were hospitalized with kidney problems. The number of patients with kidney problems is now 100. What impact does this have on the German market?

Japan checks connection and warns other countries

“A possible causal relationship is being investigated,” Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said. The government appears to have ordered more manufacturers to review their products. Other countries were also informed about the suspected problems with the products through the Japanese embassies, according to government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical supplied red yeast rice to about 50 other companies in Japan and two in Taiwan. After an initial investigation, the company announced that the products may contain unexpected ingredients. However, no signs of the mold toxin citrinin were found.

A dietary supplement causes a scandal in Japan. Are the products dangerous here too? (Symbolic photo) © Arman Zhenikeyev/Westend61/IMAGO

Nevertheless, Japanese health authorities raided and searched a Kobayashi Pharmaceutical factory in Osaka. According to media reports, it has not been in operation since December 2023 and production of the dietary supplements has been moved to the western prefecture of Wakayama, where searches also took place. Further details are not known.

Red yeast rice supplement – ​​what is it?

The withdrawn products all contain red yeast rice. But what is that exactly? Red yeast rice is rice fermented with a red mold and should not be confused with red rice varieties. In East Asia, this rice is used to color food and also as a medicine.

What is cholesterol and when do you need to take something to combat it? Cholesterol is a substance that the body produces in the liver and that is also absorbed through food. In the right amount, it is a building block for body cells, supports the formation of bile acid and the production of important hormones. Cholesterol is transported in “protein packets” through the blood and forms lipoproteins, consisting of fat (lipid) and protein (protein) – LDL cholesterol and HDL cholesterol. The values ​​can be detected in blood tests and can also be positively influenced by adding certain foods to your daily diet. See also FDP special party convention: Lindner justifies traffic lights with a Söder swipe However, if the individual values ​​are too high, this can pose dangers to the body. The packets can deposit on the vessel walls, block the bloodstream and lead to serious cardiovascular diseases due to circulatory disorders. Hardening of the arteries, chest tightness, heart attack, stroke, vascular blockages in the legs or intestines can be the result, among other things at herzmedizin.de can be read. To prevent this from happening, in some cases the cholesterol is lowered with medication. The doctor usually prescribes active ingredients from the statin group, which cause less LDL cholesterol to circulate in the blood.

Products with red yeast rice are also on the market in Germany – the consumer advice center warns

Food supplements based on red yeast rice are also available in Germany and are advertised as cholesterol-lowering agents. The However, consumer advice centers warn of side effects, as the products mainly contain the substance monacolin, which is identical to the substance lovastatin. Monacolines are natural mold strains that inhibit cholesterol formation. “Both Lovastatin and Monacolin K can cause significant side effects,” warns the consumer advice center. Interactions with other medications could also occur, including anticoagulants, and blood sugar levels could increase.

In Germany, therefore, only products that contain less than three milligrams of monacolin are brought onto the market. According to consumer advice centers, anything above this could lead to serious side effects on the muscles, nervous system and intestines. Professor Dr. Alexander Leber, cardiologist and medical director of the Isar Heart Center in Munich's Isar Clinic, therefore advises: “I would strongly advise against foods based on red yeast rice.” After all, there are a number of well-researched and proven medications. (jh/AFP)

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editorial team cannot answer individual questions about medical conditions.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at her own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.