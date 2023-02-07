Home page politics

From: Helena Gries, Moritz Serif, and Jens Kiffmeier

According to Ukraine, more Russian soldiers have died in the last 24 hours than on any other day of the war. The news ticker.

+++ 8.30 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian military, more Russian soldiers have died in the last 24 hours than on any other day of the war. During the night, Ukraine reported 1,030 Russian military casualties. Russia recently spoke of 6,500 Ukrainian victims in January. The figures cannot be independently verified. As a rule, reports of enemy casualties from either side are not reliable, like Reuters reported.

Ukraine provides few details on recent combat operations. Nevertheless, these numbers fit both the descriptions of Ukraine and Russia, according to which the trench warfare is currently escalating in close combat and consequently causing many losses. With tens of thousands of freshly mobilized soldiers, Russia is driving a winter attack in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces are firing on a Russian position near the hotly contested town of Bakhmut. © Vautier/imago

Ukraine War: Poor Morale of Russian Soldiers and Mercenaries

+++ 6.15 p.m.: A video was released on Ukrainian social media channels apparently showing Russian fighters carrying their badly injured commander from the battlefield and then hitting him with shovels. A Ukrainian drone recorded the incident in the east of the country near the town of Bakhmut, which has been heavily contested for months. The Russian fighters are said to be members of the Wagner mercenary group. The commander’s condition is unclear. The video matches persistent reports of low morale among Russian mercenary units.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russian defense minister gives figures

+++ 2.34 p.m.: At a meeting with officials from his ministry, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave figures on Ukrainian losses in the Ukraine war. The information has not been independently verified.

According to Shoigu, more than 6,500 Ukrainian soldiers died in January 2023. Ukraine also lost 26 fighter jets, seven helicopters, 208 unmanned aerial vehicles, 341 tanks and other armored vehicles, and 40 multiple rocket launchers, Shoigu claimed.

+++ 11.24 a.m: The dying at the front continues: Even on day 349 of the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced Russia’s current losses. According to this, among other things, 1030 Russian soldiers died in the war, as the following overview shows:

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Kyiv publishes current figures

Soldiers: 133,190 (+1030)

133,190 (+1030) planes: 294 (+0)

294 (+0) Helicopter: 284 (+0)

284 (+0) Tank: 3245 (+14)

3245 (+14) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6443 (+28)

6443 (+28) Artillery Systems: 2232 (+1)

2232 (+1) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 227 (+0)

227 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 461 (+0)

461 (+0) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5107 (+3)

5107 (+3) Ships: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 1958 (+0)

1958 (+0) Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine as of February 6

Because of high losses in the war of aggression: Russia is said to have asked for negotiations

Update from Tuesday, February 7, 6:40 a.m.: Russia is said to start “begging” for negotiations in the Ukraine war with the help of mediators. The news portal reports Ukrainska Pravda with reference to the Ukrainian radio station NV. In an interview, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, reportedly reported on the negotiations. According to Danilov, Russia is now trying to understand “that they have no chance of achieving the (goals) they set themselves to seize our country.” The information cannot be independently verified.

Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in the Ukraine war. (Iconic image) © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: Several dead after Bakhmut fighting

+++ 4:16 p.m.: Apparently, several Russian soldiers were killed or captured in a battle on the outskirts of Bakhmut. As the Ukrainian border guard service reports on Telegram, an attack was repelled – nine Russian soldiers were killed, 15 wounded and two captured. According to that Telegram-Post, the captured Russians were given medical care and handed over to the responsible authorities.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: 200,000 soldiers killed and wounded

First report from Monday, February 6th: Moscow/Kyiv – According to estimates by USA and other western authorities have been since Russia’s war against Ukraine 200,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded. She had that New York Times reported. “The figures for Ukraine and Russia are estimates based on satellite imagery, intercepted communications, information from social media and on-site media reports, as well as official reports from both governments,” the newspaper said.

Hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian troops have been killed or injured every day lately in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut, the longest and bloodiest battle of the Russian invasion, government officials said New York Times. According to them, the losses of Russia in its attack on Bakhmut far exceed the strategic value of the city. Moscow sees the capture of Bakhmut as crucial to gaining the upper hand in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: Poorly Trained Troops

Again and again there are reports about the poor training of Russian troops in the Ukraine war. Above all, soldiers who were subsequently mobilized for the mission were poorly prepared. The Russian military is said to have played by the rules of the Wagner mercenary group’s game, sending poorly trained troops and ex-convicts “right in the path of Ukrainian shelling and machine guns” to “catch and weaken Ukrainian fire.” as the American officials were quoted as saying. (mse with dpa/AFP)