Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Russian reservists drafted to fight in the Ukraine war at the Chebarkul training ground in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia. (Archive photo) © Pavel Lisitsyn/Imago

For some time now, Russia has had to be creative in the Ukraine war and resort to outdated weapons. But Moscow could soon run out of even those.

Moscow/Kiev – In addition to heavy personnel losses, the Russian army is also increasingly struggling with a lack of ammunition and dwindling equipment in the Ukraine war. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, has complained several times about the lack of deliveries from Moscow. Now a high-ranking Ukrainian official also wrote down Twitterthat Russia is “running out of prepared stockpiles of weapons”.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, explained that the Kremlin originally intended “a blitzkrieg” in the neighboring country – rather than a “blitz exploitation”. Missiles and military equipment “accumulated over decades”. “A corrupt economy is incapable of providing a front, foreign aid to terrorist Russia is a matter of paramount importance,” Danilov continued.

Russia needs support and arms supplies

Most recently, Russia was dependent on arms deliveries from other countries, such as Iran and North Korea. While Tehran provided Shahed drones, which are used against Ukrainian infrastructure, among other things, Pyongyang is said to have supplied missiles and ammunition. Moscow had so far not commented on or rejected such reports.

Reported at the beginning of the month forbesthat a “desperate Russia” had begun mounting ancient naval guns – 80 years old, to be precise – on troop carriers. In addition, a video is to show the equipment with which new recruits in the Russian army are equipped: with plastic bags and rusty AK-47 assault rifles. Some soldiers reported directly from the front and claimed that nothing had changed “since World War II”.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

War in Ukraine: The Russian missile inventory is also gradually coming to an end

A recent diagnosis by the head of the Estonian secret service, Margo Grosberg, showed that the weapons stocks of the Russian armed forces are increasingly running out. Putin’s troops may only be able to conduct missile attacks for three to four months, Grosberg said. However, more “pessimistic” forecasts indicated that the missile arsenal could still provide firepower for up to nine months.

British intelligence said in December that a shortage of cruise missiles had forced Moscow to scale back its missile attacks. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling said in one CNNAppearance that Vladimir Putin realized “that he quickly runs out of ammunition that he needs to continue the fight”. (nak/dpa)