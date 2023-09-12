AChancellor Gerhard Schröder congratulated former SPD party leader Oskar Lafontaine on his upcoming 80th birthday. The two former social democratic greats had previously moved towards each other again after their falling out in 1999 at a secret meeting in May, reports “Stern”. The five-hour conversation took place in Lafontaine’s house in Saarland.

“Dear Oskar,” Schröder wrote in the magazine as a birthday greeting. “You’re faster than me again. You will be 80 on September 16th this year, I won’t be until April 7th next year. I warmly congratulate you on your 80th birthday!” The former chancellor continues: “Turning 80 is certainly a reason to let old frictions become history.” He then ends the congratulations with “Best regards, your Gerd “.

At the height of power, the chunks were thrown away

After the red-green election victory in 1998, Lafontaine was finance minister under Chancellor Schröder and continued to be SPD party leader. At the beginning of 1999 he surprisingly resigned from all offices and then distanced himself more and more from his political home and his former companions. In 2005 he finally switched to the newly founded WASG party, which later merged with the PDS to form the Left Party, in which Lafontaine then took on important functions.

Schröder, who is considered a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and worked for Russian energy companies for years, has also faced harsh criticism within his own party since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine for his lack of criticism of Putin. Despite his proximity to Russia, he is allowed to remain in the SPD. Applications to appeal against a corresponding decision by the SPD arbitration commission in Hanover were rejected as inadmissible in the final party instance.