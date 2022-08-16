The Chinese tax authorities want a serious donation if you import a new car. Not everyone is in the mood for that and that’s why there are always people who try to smuggle a car into the country. As a result of such practices, for example, a row of old Mercedes and BMWs is languishing in the port of Tiajin. Fortunately, these confiscated Koenigseggs are still allowed inside.

In 2019, the Chinese government seized a Koenigsegg Agera RS and a Regera. Both cars had entered the country illegally and have been parked in customs storage ever since. The striking thing is that the Chinese government (according to VinWiki) has tried to sell a few times, but so far no one has agreed.

Attempts have already been made

For example, a German supercar broker would have tried and there have been some auctions. They will both go under the hammer again on August 18. They’re not cheap, which may be one of the reasons why no one wants them right now. The first offer for the Regera must be at least (converted) 2.5 million euros. A minimum of 2.1 million is required for the Agera.

The big problem is that you will probably have to arrange a middleman. Someone who lives in China, or a Chinese company, should bid for you. You also have to ensure that the cars are transported. And while the cars are likely to be brand new, there are a few things that need to be done. The Regera is a hybrid, but given the long standstill, the battery is probably too discharged.

A different Regera than in the pictures above

The Regera is painted in Horizon Blue and therefore looks very much like the Koenigsegg demo, which you can see in the pictures above. According to the Koenigsegg Jesko Registry, however, it is a different car. The Agera RS is supplied with only clear coat to keep the carbon fiber visible. It also has red accents. Would you dare to take on this import adventure?

The Regera

The Agera RS